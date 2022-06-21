Naruto Breaks Up Boruto's Villainous New Faction

Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of Naruto, returned to writing duties on the Shonen franchise that he helped make famous throughout the decades, and if nothing else, the mangaka's return has made the anime series unpredictable. With Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga currently following a new Kara Organization led by the young villain known as Code, it seems as though the new iteration of the rogue band of ninjas might not be holding it together following a major victory against the Hidden Leaf Village and a big power boost for the leader of the antagonists.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 71, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

Since the new allies to Code, Eida and her brother Daemon, joined up with this new Kara Organization, the alliance between the siblings and the failed Vessel has been shaky at best. Eida simply wanted to ally herself with Code in order to get closer to Kawaki, the object of her desire, as the latest addition to the Uzumaki family is one of the only figures who can avoid her power of making targets fall in love with her.

With Kara capturing Amado, the former head of the organization's research and development team, Code simply wants to be done with him, threatening to kill the perceived turncoat. Luckily for Amado, he is able to get Eida's attention by stating that he has an "in" with Kawaki, causing both Eida and Daemon to turn against Code, with the new head of Kara now having no one but himself to rely on.

What's most surprising about this split isn't the fact that it happened, but the fact that Daemon's power appears to be far beyond his two cohorts, with the young villain managing to easily defeat Code, even going so far as to say that he's stronger than Jigen was at his peak.

The chapter ends with Eida and Daemon actually considering becoming a part of the Hidden Leaf Village, with Amado offering to "mediate", meaning that Naruto and company might have two powerful new allies set to assist them, even with Code still plotting his revenge.

What do you think the future holds for Kara now that Code is seemingly the only member? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf.