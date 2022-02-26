Boruto Cliffhanger Sets Up Konoha’s Next Ambush

The Hidden Leaf Village is going through some rough times in fighting against the new version of the Kara Organization as the young antagonist Code now leads the charge. With the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations seeing a major character escape the jaws of death, Code might have revealed that he has a major ace up his sleeve and might be able to get far closer to the Seventh Hokage and the villages of Konoha that are some of the most notable within the ninja world.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ manga, Chapter 67, you might want to steer clear to avoid some major spoiler territory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Code might not be on the same power level as his mentor Jigen, with the now-deceased head of the Kara Organization managing to take on both Naruto and Sasuke in a handicap match, but the current head of Kara is looking to unleash hell upon the Hidden Leaf in some unique ways. One of Code’s biggest abilities allows him to create “tears” on any object using his deformed claws, and can then teleport through any of these claw marks that he has left.

Currently, Code has no claw marks in the Hidden Leaf Village, with Konoha’s defenses managing to be rock solid when it came to any potential attacks that Code could unleash. However, Code hints at the idea that perhaps he has an ace up his sleeve, having previously taken Shikamaru hostage and seemingly leaving marks on the right-hand man to the Seventh Hokage. As we’ve seen during this fight, Code isn’t just able to leave his mark on inanimate objects, but can also leave claw marks on organic matter, as he had brought out the young antagonist Daemon to help him out of a pinch.

This chapter didn’t just see Code gain a new way into Konoha, but it also saw Boruto return from the dead, being saved by Momoshiki but becoming a full-bodied Ohtsutsuki member in the process. Needless to say, we expect the war between Konoha and Kara even though Jigen is no longer of this world.

Do you think Code can live up to the nefarious legacy of Jigen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf.