Naruto Introduces Boruto’s Horrifying New Lineage

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is dropping some major teases about Boruto Uzumaki’s horrifying new bloodline with the newest chapter of the series! As the manga continues through one of its most surprising twists of the series to date, Boruto and Kawaki’s fight against Code took a deadly new turn when Boruto’s body was taken over by Momoshiki Otsutsuki once more. As the previous chapter of the series came to an end, it brought about the manga’s biggest death yet as Kawaki fatally dealt a major blow to Boruto’s chest and killed him before he lost control completely.

It was a fatal hit that punched a hole straight through Boruto’s chest, and he was left for dead as the previous chapter came to an end. Naturally the series wouldn’t kill off its main character (especially knowing that Boruto and Kawaki still have a major role to play in the Hidden Leaf Village’s future), but it seems that bringing Boruto to life is just as arduous of a task as you would expect. It comes with the major caveat that Boruto’s body is now more changed than ever before thanks to one final use of Karma.

Chapter 67 of the series brings Boruto back to life through one final use of his Karma, and Momoshiki contacts him to explain that he was able to replace Boruto’s missing organs with not only the DNA information built from his own body but Boruto’s as well. This means he will never be able to fully awaken within Boruto’s body since it’s a full use of his Karma, but at the same time Boruto can’t celebrate. Momoshiki confirms that the Karma completely extracted 100% of the Otsutsuki DNA and thus Boruto is officially a complete Otsutsuki.

Momoshiki confirms that he’ll still be a fitting sacrifice for the Ten Tails and that he’s still got something terrible coming in his future. Boruto’s body is now changed more than ever before, and while he’s not dead it’s not exactly something he can truly be happy with just yet. At the same time, Boruto at least has a chance at trying to put a stop to Code’s plans this way.

What do you think? How do you feel about Boruto’s body now being a full Otsutsuki? What do you think it means for the future of the series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!