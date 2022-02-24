Naruto Explains How Boruto Was Really Revived

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has made the Kara Organization and the energy known as Karma essential parts of the lives of the next generation of ninja living within the Hidden Leaf Village. With the previous installment seemingly killing one of the shonen’s biggest characters, it seems that Boruto has been given a second chance in the latest entry, with Masashi Kishimoto explaining just how the son of the Seventh was able to survive and what this resurrection means for both him and the war against Code and his allies.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ manga, Chapter 67, you might want to turn back now as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory.

When last we left Boruto in the previous installment, he had a giant hole blown through his chest thanks to Kawaki’s Karma making a comeback, but apparently had sprung back to life in this latest chapter thanks to his tie to the Otsutsuki. Needless to say, Naruto and Shikamaru were not taking the loss of Boruto that well and were beyond shocked to discover that he was in fact healed from his terrifying injuries. With Boruto questioning how he was able to survive, Momoshiki appears before him and begins to explain how the celestial ninja not only saved his life, but fundamentally changed his DNA in the process:

“Part of your heart and lungs were destroyed and you lost a large amount of blood. You would’ve died of course, had I not interfered. I resuscitated you, using part of the Karma. As you know, your Karma contains all of me in data form, compressed. About 82 percent had already been extracted and diffused into your body. My resurrection would finally become possible once the remaining 18 percent finished extracting, but regrettably, not if my Vessel itself were to get destroyed beforehand. So I had no choice, but to rewrite that last 18 percent in your data, so that the cells and tissues you lost could be fabricated anew.”

This shocking development means that Momoshiki can no longer resurrect himself in Boruto’s body fully, while also changing the son of the Seventh’s body into a “complete Otsutsuki”, meaning that he can now be sacrificed to the Ten-Tails as a part of Code’s plan, making the battle against Kara the much more interesting.

What do you think of Boruto's resurrection?