Naruto Fans Are Freaking Out Over Boruto's Epic New Opening
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set to continue the insane war that is currently being waged between the Hidden Leaf Village and the nefarious Kara Organization, and the new opening for the anime series has fans flipping out as the story of the next generation of Konoha continues. With the leader of Kara, Jigen, defeating both Naruto and Sasuke in a handicap match for the ages, it's up to a new version of Team 7 which includes the new member of Konoha, Kawaki, to save the Seventh Hokage and hopefully bring an end to the current major threat to the ninja world.
Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the new opening for the current sequel series, which shows off some major moments shrouded in darkness for the upcoming battle between the strongest ninja of Konoha against the strongest member of the Kara Organization:
WHAT THE HELL DID I JUST WITNESS! THESE 22 SECONDS WERE INSANE!! #Boruto pic.twitter.com/cGfORkdLtk— Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) July 4, 2021
Is the newest opening for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations one of the best to date for the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.
Spoilers Ahoy
“How many spoilers do you want to have in the next opening?”
Boruto anime: Yes pic.twitter.com/0Z0bxXSwHU— Meek (@ItsMeekYT) July 4, 2021
Is Naruto A Goner?
It sucks seeing Naruto like that pic.twitter.com/mUDjicBLJO— JBoi18 (@Jsvenson18) July 4, 2021
No One Is Ready
Boruto's new opening 🔥— Luka | CW: Bleach (@LukaZer0) July 5, 2021
Anime onlies aren't ready for what's about to happen next pic.twitter.com/Jnu4W9TAvj
The Fire Is Coming
This year is the best year for boruto fans so far 🔥. Guess what we got in the new opening !! pic.twitter.com/ZJrwA3OY1v— TheLegend3303 (@Hyperlion333) July 4, 2021
Fans Are Vibing
If you have 1min30 to spare, vibe to this incredible Boruto opening with me😫 I’ve had this on repeat since yesterday 😭 pic.twitter.com/IjEnwlYMtM— SsbMike (@SsbMike) July 5, 2021
It's A Banger
Me and the homies after listening to the new Boruto opening: pic.twitter.com/XoRWMlIp5L— gojoboba (@gojosboba) July 6, 2021
Amazing Visuals
They popped off on the visuals for Boruto opening 9 😩 pic.twitter.com/O0sKoXJF9x— Swayy (@GhettoSensei_) July 4, 2021
Late Night Listening
That new Boruto opening got me like this at 3am pic.twitter.com/xE2dlDr5mT— Chuks̶ (@lankysamurai) July 4, 2021
There's Nothing Like It
Nothing more exciting than a new Boruto Opening 😍
It's always a special feeling, we've had some good ones over the years... 🔥🔥🔥
Can't wait for tomorrow 💯 pic.twitter.com/JdHK2zMvbW— Saoud (@SaoudSays) July 3, 2021
Fans Are Eating Good
Just heard the new Boruto opening and it’s another banger, we eating good 😩 pic.twitter.com/D89nhOVvdi— 🥤 (@slucciii) July 4, 2021