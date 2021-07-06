Naruto Fans Are Freaking Out Over Boruto's Epic New Opening

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set to continue the insane war that is currently being waged between the Hidden Leaf Village and the nefarious Kara Organization, and the new opening for the anime series has fans flipping out as the story of the next generation of Konoha continues. With the leader of Kara, Jigen, defeating both Naruto and Sasuke in a handicap match for the ages, it's up to a new version of Team 7 which includes the new member of Konoha, Kawaki, to save the Seventh Hokage and hopefully bring an end to the current major threat to the ninja world.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the new opening for the current sequel series, which shows off some major moments shrouded in darkness for the upcoming battle between the strongest ninja of Konoha against the strongest member of the Kara Organization:

WHAT THE HELL DID I JUST WITNESS! THESE 22 SECONDS WERE INSANE!! #Boruto pic.twitter.com/cGfORkdLtk — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) July 4, 2021

