Boruto's Latest Opening Unveils the New Uzumaki Family

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has officially unveiled the new Uzumaki Family with its newest opening theme sequence! The Kawaki saga is continuing in the anime, and following Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha's fight with Jigen, this saga is getting ready to launch into a whole new phase. The newest episode of the series officially kickstarts the "Otsutsuki Awakening" arc of the bigger Kawaki saga, and with it has given the anime a major makeover with a new opening and ending theme sequence for the series. While the ending has plenty to love, the opening has much, much more.

This newest opening theme (the ninth overall for the anime) is titled "Gamushara" as performed by CHiCO with Honeyworks, and like many of the more exciting opening sequences of the series' past, there are a ton of teases about what's to come in this next major phase of the anime. This also includes some things that aren't specifically from the manga, but tease some major changes all the same such as the final scene of the new opening giving us a look at the new Uzumaki Family. Check out the adorable look below:

The first phase of the anime's Kawaki saga saw Naruto take him under his wing, and slowly had Kawaki open himself to the rest of the Uzumaki Family. This opening theme hits particularly hard because it's going to be a long while before the family can have a peaceful moment like this thanks to Kara's threats to Naruto and Sasuke, but it is a fun promise of what could come in the future as Kawaki has clearly become accepted as a true member of this family just as how he's become a member of Team 7.

The newest opening also has plenty of hints for some of the major fights and moments to come in the series that continue to adapt the events of the manga. There's some big things on the way for Kawaki, Boruto, and everyone involved and the fights against the members of Kara have only really gotten started with Episode 206 of the series. But what do you think?

What did you think of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' newest opening theme? What are your favorite teases in it? Excited for this new phase of the Kawaki saga in the anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!