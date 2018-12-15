Naruto Creator On Whether The Hero Will Die In The Boruto Anime

When Boruto: Naruto Next Generations made its debut last month, the premiere episode left fans terrified for one famous ninja. The first episode saw Boruto Uzumaki go up against a mysterious ninja named Kawaki who has apparently obliterated Konoha. The man says he will send Boruto where he sent his father, implying a rather grim fate for everyone’s favorite knuckle-headed ninja. Since the episode debuted, fans have argued back-and-forth about whether the Boruto anime will kill off Naruto Uzumaki.

And, now, a recent interview Masashi Kishimoto did with Shonen Weekly Jump has fans fearing the worst.

The newest issue of Jump sees Kishimoto talk about the future of Boruto, and it seems as the artist is trying to brace fans for an unthinkable death.

“I think it’s okay if it [Boruto] isn’t really bound to Naruto. The time period is different and because various original elements are mixed in with the setting…I think I’d like it done with freedom,” Kishimoto explained.

“Because it’s Naruto, I think it’s also okay if this character that’s always been around died [in Boruto].”

Before you panic, there is one thing to note about this interview. In the original text, the word ‘Naruto’ is bracketed by something called nijuukagikakko, a Japanese punctuation which acts as quotation marks. The marks have fans thinking Kishimoto was simply referring to Naruto as a franchise rather than a character. But, still, the fact that Kishimoto is okay with the death of his original characters have fans a bit panicked.

Later in the interview, Kishimoto said a character’s death could bring weight to a storyline later down the road. “Having the character gain weight or trying to lose it would also things that could be played with for Boruto. However, it would be somewhat of a problem if the character was shot with a stray bullet or died in an explosion.”

Still, fans would not expect Boruto to kill off a legacy character like Naruto for long. Not only would fans riot over the death, but the loss of someone like Naruto or Sasuke would leave fans wondering what the point was of Naruto and Naruto Shippuden. While Boruto shouldn’t feel bound to restraints, the franchise does have a responsibility to validate the years of loyalty fans have given them. And, if the show were to permanently write out Naruto, audiences would be quick to leave the franchise over a broken heart.

