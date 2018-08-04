‘Boruto’ Brings Back One of ‘Naruto’s Prettiest Jutsu

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been treating fans of the original series well by referencing the series’ past, and the latest episode of the series did just that with one of the prettiest techniques in the series.

Like her father, Cho Cho is able to use her “Super Butterfly” technique in order to change her body and leave a giant pair of chakra butterfly wings behind her back.

In the latest episode of the series, Cho Cho is having some inadequacy issues and in her talk with Sarada about it reveals her ability to shift her body. Unlike Choji’s use of the technique during the Chunin Exam arc of the original series, Cho Cho doesn’t need a boosting pill to go into what she calls her “Super Cho-Cho Butterfly Mode.”

Like Choji’s technique, Cho Cho explains it’s been passed down but she can’t summon the same amount of strength her father does in the form. It makes up for this, however, by making Cho Cho’s chakra pink and gives her an overall much different look than the first time fans had seen this form along with giving her a longer stamina duration.

It also seems like the form doesn’t burn her out too fast as she’s able to keep this strength throughout the rest of her mission as Team 10 and Team 7 are both assigned to guard a couple of famous celebrities, and now Cho Cho has to contend with keeping her slender form or using her ninja strength.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.