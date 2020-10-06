Boruto Promo Teases Shikadai and Shinki's Deadly Mission

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Kara Actuation arc continues with the newest episode of the series, and the promo for the next episode of the series teases a deadly mission for Shikadai and Shinki. The Kara Actuation arc has been unfolding in an unexpected way through the anime as fans have no idea what to expect from the newest member of Kara made specifically for the anime, Deepa. But with Boruto and the rest of Team 7 out of action following their fight with Deepa, it seems that Shikadai and Shinki will be coming across trouble too.

The preview for Episode 169 of the series titled, "A Joint Mission with the Sand," and as the titled implies, Shikadai and his team will be heading out for a remote mission with the returning Shinki and his team from the Hidden Sand Village. But quickly things unfold in a dangerous way as they come across Deepa too.

Boruto and Sarada are currently in the midst of a training arc following their fight against Deepa. They are currently out of action as a result, so the next episode of the series will see Shikadai team up with Shinki to search out more information about Kara. But soon they get more than they bargained for as Deepa appears to fight them.

We have already seen just how strong Deepa can be as he easily took down Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki in their fight and left them all in the hospital (with an even worse case scenario for Mitsuki). But Shikadai and Shinki's teams are still untested in the field against Deepa, and it's going to be even more intense to see Shikadai and the others react to the kind of power Deepa has at his disposal.

Although Boruto and his team lost their fight, Shikadai and Shinki's teams do stand a better chance of pulling through. There's a good chance they'll choose a strategic retreat, but since Deepa was not from the original manga there is no telling what the results of each of his fights will be.

