Naruto Reveals Boruto's New Rasengan

Naruto Uzumaki put a lot of time and effort into making his own Rasengan, and it seems another form of the technique has made its debut. The most recent episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations made the big reveal for fans. After vowing to grow stronger, fans watched this weekend as Boruto began formulating his very own Rasengan, and the episode ended with a look at the explosive move.

The latest episode began with Boruto persuading Kakashi to train him in the wake of his fight with Deepa. Boruto was badly beaten during the Kara battle, and he promised the Homage he would grow stronger. Of course, that means Boruto was put in the market for a new teacher, and Kakashi helped the boy in the same way he did Naruto years before.

After all, it was Kakashi who pushed Naruto to pursue his own Chakra variation of the Rasengan. The Fourth Hokage didn't have enough time to master the addition, but Naruto figured it out with help from Kakashi, Asuma, and Yamato.

Boruto’s New Wind Style: Rasengan, this was never shown in the manga so this is an anime original jutsu. #Boruto pic.twitter.com/Qcs7j6Wy3y — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) October 4, 2020

As you can see above, the move that Boruto creates is deceivingly pretty. The move uses a Shadow Clone to prop it up, and it uses Boruto's wind chakra. The combination looks similar to the Wind Style Rasengan that Naruto made, but there are some big differences.

The first is in color as Boruto is rocking a green Rasengan in this shot. The attack doesn't change size but can be thrown much like the one Naruto created. This wind-style move also creates an explosion of sorts upon impact, so the word is out on how it would harm a real opponent. After all, Naruto's move sheered opponents with tiny chakra needles that destroyed their inner pathways from the smallest of levels. Boruto's move could do the same, but we will have to wait and find out its effect whenever Deepa returns.

What do you think about this new version of the Rasengan? Do you think Naruto did it better...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.