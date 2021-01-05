Naruto Cosplay Puts Hilarious New Spin on Sage Mode

✖

One Naruto cosplay has put a hilarious new spin on Sage Mode! Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto introduced a wide variety of looks and power ups for its main character, Naruto Uzumaki, but none of them were quite as striking until we started seeing more of them in action following the timeskip in Naruto: Shippuden. Because while Naruto had managed to tap into some of his power as the host to the Nine-Tailed Fox, it wasn't until he trained more in his own abilities that he was able to reach far more complete versions of his power ups.

One of the most significant transformations seen through Naruto: Shippuden was Naruto's Sage Mode, which tapped into the very same abilities once held by his former master, Jiraiya. It offered a dynamic new look for Naruto which gave him toad like eyes and a cool new outfit to top it all off. Now artist Low Cost Cosplay has put a hilarious new spin on Naruto's Sage Mode by offering a very eggy take on Naruto's toad eyes. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lonelyman (@lowcostcosplayth)

Naruto's Sage Mode turned out to really only be the beginning of Naruto's new forms and power boosts throughout the rest of that original series. Although he's no longer the main focus in the official sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Naruto is still unlocking brand new powers and forms in the current fights of the series. His newest is the most dangerous yet, however, and has a dangerous drawback compared to forms like his Sage Mode.

It's highly unlikely that Naruto will be unlocking another new form as the sequel series continues, but there is a chance that the sequel will have a lot more action involving Naruto now that original series creator Masashi Kishimoto has officially taken over writing duties for the manga. Fans have already started to notice how the series seems changed overall due to the first release under Kishimoto's writing, so there are bound to be even more surprises as the sequel continues. Not even mentioning how the anime will be entering a new era as well.

What did you think of Naruto's Sage Mode when it first debut? Where does it rank among your favorite Naruto looks? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!