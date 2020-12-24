Boruto: Masashi Kishimoto's First Chapter Took Everyone by Surprise
The creator of Naruto, Masashi Kishimoto, turned a lot of fans' heads when it was announced that he would be returning to writing duties on the current manga of the series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and fans are stunned over just how hard the writer went in his return to the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha! With the latest installment of the manga promising some major changes for the world of Naruto moving forward, fans are attempting to come to grips with the defeat of one threat that gave way to the rise of another!
What did you think of this latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Do you think that Sasuke will ever be the same following this insane blow against him? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of
An Appropriate Response For Sasuke Fans
prevnext
Boruto chapter 51: naruto gonna die— Samer El Halabi (@SamerElHalabi1) December 18, 2020
Chapter 52 :Kishimoto comeback to save naruto
Chapter 53: boruto destroy sasuke rinegane#BORUTO pic.twitter.com/Zg8BAcV8tw
Rinnegone
prevnext
Boruto manga chapter 53 spoilers🚨
Sasuke’s rinnegan is rinnegone pic.twitter.com/NbbbNy0Tot— zakka.kage (@XxZakka) December 18, 2020
A Career Ending Wound
prevnext
Fans: Sasuke can always use Rinne Rebirth if Naruto dies— Karinakamichi (@karinakamichi) December 20, 2020
Kishimoto in Boruto chapter 53: pic.twitter.com/smp2dWjI3s
The Pain
prevnext
Me when i saw Boruto chapter 53 spoiler pic.twitter.com/A3RKizoG3x— Joe (@zBrian186) December 17, 2020
High Pitched Screaming
prevnext
This is not okay wtf is happening with boruto chapter 53 pic.twitter.com/r8TPhbfYQ8— Aileen⁷ (@BakugosLube) December 18, 2020
Absolute
prevnext
BORUTO CHAPTER 53 SPOILERS— Manny 🧛🏾♂️ (@Mnny_Tz) December 17, 2020
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
Momoshiki is an absolute bastard OMG 💀 pic.twitter.com/AvseJWBevs
Truly Tragic
prevnext
This is the start where Boruto loses his world. With his own hands. Such a tragic fate. pic.twitter.com/yeXu5eupxe— ✨Elaine✨👄 Delta's gf🤘 (@E_L_AI_N_E) December 17, 2020
Everything's On Fire
prevnext
Boruto Chapter 53 Spoilers + Kara members VA
Naruto and Boruto fandom: pic.twitter.com/Vcd21KLnAH— 𝙗𝙤𝙡𝙩 𝙪𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙝𝙖🌙 (@boruto_uchiha27) December 17, 2020
Such Confusion
prevnext
Boruto Chapter 53: WHAT-THE-F*CK?!! Kawaki was a GOAT this chapter, BUT WHAT EVEN THAT ENDING?!? This was NOT what I expected!!! I CANT WAIT A MONTH X.X I AM SO CONFUSED...!!! ISSHIKI?!?! pic.twitter.com/jdazCTPm49— RobinUchiha (@obitouchiha1233) December 20, 2020
Folks Are Coping In Different Ways
prev
gonna keep drawing sasuke till I'm over boruto chapter 53 pic.twitter.com/hwwAr4Pfes— gad 🎄 (@gaderrel) December 22, 2020