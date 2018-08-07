‘Naruto’ Shares its Cutest Sasuke, Sarada Moment Yet

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been full of great fan-service for Sasuke fans lately as he’s become a completely different character than when fans last got their eyes on him at the end of Naruto: Shippuden.

This is especially due to his daughter Sarada, and ever since the two started sharing screen time fans have wanted more cute daddy-daughter moments. They got just that with Sasuke teaching Sarada the fireball jutsu.

Fans were teased after the end of the Chunin Exams arc when Sarada asked her father whether or not he would want to help her fine tune her fireball jutsu. He delightfully agreed, and it caught fans’ attention because it’s the happiest fans had ever seen him. They felt because of all of his struggles, the fact that he finally has a happy family life is well deserved.

While it was never shown in the anime, Sasuke indeed teach Sarada to better use her fireball jutsu in the latest bite-site Boruto: Naruto Next Generations parody manga. In Japan Boruto gets extra support with the SD gag manga, which puts chibi versions of the series’ characters into situations fans wouldn’t normally get to see in the main series.

This is perfect for an extra scene like this that sees Sasuke and Sarada performing a double fireball jutsu much to the delight and amazement of Boruto and Mitsuki, who are watching them train. After the training, Sarada and Sasuke grow closer as father and daughter but Boruto then interrupts the two and ruins the cuteness of the moment.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.