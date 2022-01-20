Naruto Shares His Gut-Wrenching Reaction to THAT Major Death

Naruto Uzumaki knows what loss feels like and he knows it well. Since he was a baby, the legend has learned to live with grief, and this continued through his ninja career. As of late, things have been better as peace has settled upon the land, but it couldn’t last. Now, a major death has Naruto shaking, and fans aren’t sure how the Hokage will ever recover.

So, you have been warned! There are major spoilers for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The whole thing went live today when Boruto put out chapter 66, and woof – it was a doozy. The update checked in on Boruto as he continued to fight against Momoshiki’s hold on him through Karma. Kawaki threatened to kill the boy if he harmed the Hokage, but Naruto did not care in the slightest. After all, he is a dad now, and he’d gladly take a lethal blow by Boruto if it meant him being freed.

Of course, Kawaki could not deal with that, and he did go at Boruto with the intent to kill. This left the Hokage stunned, and he let everyone know with his reaction.

“That’s enough, Kawaki. Are you really planning to kill him,” Naruto asks. “Don’t be ridiculous! He’s my son!!! Have you lost your mind?! You’re the one who’s being a demon!!”

As you can see, Naruto doesn’t take kindly to Kawaki’s threat, but it doesn’t matter in the end. Boruto wakes up enough to push his father away and asks his new friend to kill him. Boruto chapter 66 ends with the hero (most likely) dead with a hole in his chest, and Naruto is just as horrified as you’d think. So when the manga’s next chapter comes out, well – you will want to bring some tissues to cry into.

Can you believe Boruto really went this far? Do you think Naruto can ever treat Kawaki like he used to after this? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.