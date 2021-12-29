Naruto Reveals Momoshiki’s New Plan for Boruto

While the Kara Organization has taken the reins as the biggest threat to the Hidden Leaf Village in recent years, Momoshiki has remained in the shadows waiting for his time to strike within the body of the son of the Seventh Hokage, Boruto. With Kara now being controlled by the young villain Code, hoping to get revenge for the death of his master Jigen, it seems that Momoshiki has once again surfaced and has plans for both his future and the future of the ninja world.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 65, you might want to turn back now as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory.

Despite the drugs that Boruto was given to keep Momoshiki under wraps thanks to Amado, the former head of research and development for Kara who has become an uneasy ally for the Hidden Leaf, it seems that it was only a matter of time before the Otsutsuki member resurfaced. Appearing at the worst possible time, Kawaki, Naruto, and Shikamaru are now struggling against Borutos body as well as Code.

Luckily for Konoha, there’s no love lost between Momoshiki and Code, with the member of the Otsutsuki believing Jigen’s heir to be unworthy of taking up the mantle as Kara’s leader. Hurling Massive Rasengans and Rasendans at both heroes and villains alike, Momoshiki is attempting to gain the power of the Ten Tails and the Chakra Fruit for himself. With Code taking Shikamaru hostage, Momoshiki decides to pick a side, which is unfortunate for the Seventh Hokage:

“Fascinating. I think I shall help you Cod. Kill the Hokage that is. He’s a nuisance to me as well.”

Readers of the manga and viewers of the anime can recall that the sequel series began with a glimpse into the future that saw teenage versions of Boruto and Kawaki battling against one another and it seems as though we are inching closer to this reality. With Kawaki seemingly gaining the power of Karma once again, things are definitely heating up in the ninja world.

