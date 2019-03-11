‘Naruto’: ‘Boruto’ Shows Off Shikadai’s New Jutsu

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations introduced fans to Shikamaru and Temari’s son Shikadai early on, and he’s been a critical member of the new cast. But he’s not shown a lot of his skills.

The latest episode of the series calls this into question as when Shikadai’s future as a shinobi is tested, he pulls off a new jutsu inspired by his mother: Wind Style: Dance of Turbulence.

Throughout the series, Shikadai has shown just what he can accomplish with the Nara Clan’s Shadow Paralysis Jutsu. But the latest episode of the series reveals the limits of this technique as a mistake during a mission puts his whole future as a ninja into question. A member of the Nara Clan wants him to become a politician, and Shikadai nearly does.

But when a wind turbine goes haywire and Denki needs help, Shikadai debuts a new technique of his. It’s implied that he’s learned it from his mother Temari before, but just did not use it in the series quite yet. Either way, he pulls together wind in his hands and unleashes the Dance of Turbulence with a strong gust of wind.

The wind is strong enough to get the wind turbines moving once more, and Denki is able to get it under control. After his successful use of this new wind jutsu, Shikadai decides against becoming a politician. He’ll remain a ninja, and even asks his mother to train him to use the wind jutsu even better. With both Shikamaru and Temari’s skills at his disposal, Shikadai’s going to be a force of nature to be reckoned with as the series continues.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

