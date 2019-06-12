Boruto Teases Big Hidan Comeback Against Mirai

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been teasing the return of a certain Konoha ninja, Asuma, for quite a few episodes now. Though Asuma’s return is a big deal for the series, almost as important is the hinting at the return of a certain member of the nefarious Akatsuki, Hidan. While Mirai went to the resurrection hot springs during the last episode and supposedly found her father, the owner of said springs, Ryuki, is seemingly harboring plans that may include a resurrection of his own.

Hidan was a powerful member of the Akatsuki, with the ability to turn himself into, what was essentially, a voodoo doll. When his ninjutsu was actived, Hidan could inflict damage upon himself that would appear on his opponent. This is in fact how Hidan had managed to kill Asuma in the first place.

On top of this ability, Hidan had gained the power of immortality thanks to his worship of the death god, Jashin. Ultimately, this Akatsuki member was incapacitated during Naruto: Shippudenby the students under Asuma in Team 10. Laying a trap for Hidan, Shikimaru, Choji, and Ino managed to dismember him and bury his body parts underground, granting him what was surely a fate worse than death.

While the word “resurrection” doesn’t necessarily apply here, seeing as Hidan is still alive in a state of torture underground, its clear that Jashin’s influence is spreading through Ryuki and the young girl, Tatsumi. Whether we’ll actually see Hidan re-appear is anyone’s guess but the influence of Jashin is certainly going to be felt, with Hidan’s influence, and weaponry, being seen through Ryuki.

The current story arc of Boruto has taken the spotlight away from the son of Naruto and placed it upon the trio of ninja: Kakashi, Gai, and Mirai. While the two older, male ninjas have been attempting to find some rest and relaxation in the country of Hot Springs, Mirai has been acting as their bodyguard. It was only when she heard about a certain hot spring that could potentially bring the dead back to life that she shifted her duties and made a visit to see if she could reunite with her father Asuma.

How do you feel about the potential resurrection of Hidan? What other members of the Akatsuki would you like to see make a return to the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

