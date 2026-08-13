3 Things to Know Before Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga! Written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga reached its conclusion in September 2024, but the anime is far from over. The third season of the anime premiered in January as part of the Winter 2026 lineup, which featured the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident Arc. Not only that, but the third season also kicked off the Culling Game Arc, a deathly battle royale orchestrated by Kenjaku. It’s the longest arc in the series, and it introduces several new characters.

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Furthermore, the Culling Game is full of exciting battles throughout the course of its run as the sorcerers engage in a death battle while also trying to look for a way to free Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm. As soon as the third season reached its conclusion in March 2026, the anime confirmed a fourth season, which will be more intense than ever. While you wait for the anime’s return, here are the three things you need to know.

3) Jujutsu Kaisen Will Release Season 4 Sooner Than Expected

IMAGE Courtesy of MAPPA

So far, Seasons 2 and 3 took around three years to be released after the previous season was released. The longer wait is to be expected from such a high-quality production. MAPPA has poured all its efforts into the animation quality, including stunning visuals and fluid fight choreography, which is a major reason behind Jujutsu Kaisen‘s phenomenal popularity. However, it goes without saying that MAPPA is rushing full speed ahead towards the premiere of Season 4.

The first two seasons have been released in two cours, but the third season only released 12 episodes within a single cour. However, things might be different around this time since Season 4 is expected to drop sooner than expected. Only a few months after the Season 3 finale, the anime released the first teaser of Season 4 in June during MAPPA’s 15th anniversary event. Fans also expect the anime to drop major updates later this month during Juju Fest, which will be commemorating the anime’s 5th anniversary.

2) Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Will Wrap Up The Most Intense Manga Arc

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Although a majority of the details regarding the upcoming season haven’t been revealed yet, it will wrap up the Culling Game Arc. The latest season ends on a cliffhanger after Yuta Okkotsu’s battle in Sendai Colony. While Yuta emerged victorious in the brutal battle against Takaka Uro, Ryu Ishigori, and a special-grade cursed spirit, the threat is still far from over. Culling Game is not only the longest arc in the series, but also quite complex with multiple plot twists that were foreshadowed in the story earlier on.

Additionally, since it’s the second final arc of the manga, fans might even get a glimpse of the Final Arc if the season wraps up on another cliffhanger. Fans will also learn the true goals of Ryomen Sukuna and Kenjaku, which will be far more devastating than anyone could ever imagine. The finale of the Culling Game Arc in the manga is by far the most exciting scene in the story.

1) Gojo Won’t Be Rescued in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Rescuing Gojo from the Prison Realm was quite the ordeal, and the sorcerers couldn’t manage to free him right away. It took them a few days to find a way to free the strongest sorcerer in the modern era. Not only that, but the battles in the Culling Game only kept delaying the rescue mission. The Jujutsu world was turned upside down after Gojo’s disappearance, leading to an endless stream of tragedies that the other sorcerers were too weak to stop.

Manga fans are already aware, but Gojo will get unsealed right when the arc is over. His comeback is one of the most exciting moments in the entire story, and it might be featured in the Season 4 finale. Gojo’s return will also commence the Shinjuku Showdown Arc, where he duels with the King of Curses, the one holding the title of the strongest sorcerer in history.