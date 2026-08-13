My Hero Academia Confirms Its Final U.S. Release in November

Written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia is one of the most successful anime and manga franchises of all time. While the main story concluded in August 2024 with the serialization of the final chapter, the franchise has been kept alive thanks to many exciting projects, including the anime’s final season and the short episodes. The anime returned this month with a new short, concluding the overall story. However, the series has another surprise planned for fans this year with the release of the second box set of manga volumes. The official website of Viz Media confirms that the box is available for pre-order on Amazon.

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The first box set was released in October 2022, which included 20 volumes of the manga, along with some bonuses. Additionally, the second set will be out on November 24th, 2026, and it will contain all the remaining volumes. Apart from that, fans will also get a full-color double-sided poster and an exclusive 48-page booklet featuring the never-before-seen bonus illustrations. Since the manga only has 42 volumes total, the second box set will be the final release of My Hero Academia‘s main story for fans in the U.S.

My Hero Academia Won’t Return With a New Canon Anime

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As of now, the anime has officially adapted all canon content created by Horikoshi. Even after the final season, the anime returned with a new episode titled My Hero Academia: More, which adapted the extra chapter from the final volume. Additionally, the anime returned this month with a short episode titled “I Am a Hero Too.” The anime short is based on a one-shot by Horikoshi from the 2025 fanbook My Hero Academia: Ultra-Age. Centering around teenage Eri, the short bids farewell to fans who have been part of the journey for several years.

Although the episode was short, the anime couldn’t have a better conclusion. Since the main story’s finale somewhat sidelined Eri, fans finally got to see the beloved character striving to fulfill her dream of becoming a musician. Not only that, but the anime also featured Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto working together to defeat villains as they continue to make the best team of pro heroes in the country, and probably the world.

What’s Next For My Hero Academia Fans?

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While the anime hasn’t shared any updates on a new project after the anime’s return, fans can look forward to the U.S. release of My Hero Academia: Ultra Artworks. The artbook is available in hardcover, and fans can pre-order it before the official release on October 13th, 2026. The official website of Viz Media also shares the link to pre-order the artbook, after which it will be shipped once it’s officially released.

Additionally, the anime is commemorating its 10th anniversary this year, which is why both anime extras were released as part of the celebration. Following the anime’s return, the anniversary still has a lot of surprises planned for fans, including new merchandise, collabs, and an exhibition, which will be held in Tokyo in February 2027 and move to Osaka in March of the same year. Fans can expect to see the life-size figures on display and production materials, and learn more about the story’s trajectory.