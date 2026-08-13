Every Teacher Who Trained Luffy in One Piece

One Piece has undoubtedly emerged as the perfect shonen series, crafting many of the elements that have become staples of the genre. However, the series still stays away from classic molds, one of which is the mentor-student dynamic. While most other shonen series place this relationship at the center of their stories, One Piece does not. That said, the series doesn’t completely abandon the concept.

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Though One Piece protagonist Monkey D. Luffy doesn’t have a single, concrete mentor, the series has featured three people who mentored him at three crucial stages of his life. While many fans might expect Shanks to make the list, he is more of an idol than a mentor. Instead, it is three figures who were very close to the former Pirate King and even rivaled him who truly mentored Luffy.

3) Monkey D. Garp

Being raised without his father and mother, even though both appear to be alive, the responsibility of raising Luffy fell to his grandfather, Garp. It is clear that Garp took care of him for most of his childhood, and with their personalities often clashing, there is no doubt that Garp mentored Luffy until he set out to sea.

Garp’s tough-love approach is what shaped Luffy into someone who never gives up easily, and his strength and resilience undoubtedly stem from Garp’s influence. Had Luffy actually followed in Garp’s footsteps, there is no doubt he would have become just as strong as a Marine. However, fate always pulled him toward piracy, but that doesn’t make Garp’s influence any less significant. In fact, it is what carried Luffy through the first half of the series.

2) Silvers Rayleigh

Image courtesy of Toei Animation

Luffy and the Straw Hats first encountered their greatest obstacle when they faced Admiral Kizaru at the Sabaody Archipelago, and it was here that the series properly introduced Rayleigh, the former first mate of the Pirate King’s crew, who saved them from a disastrous defeat. However, Rayleigh’s role didn’t end there. After the events of the Marineford Arc, he became Luffy’s mentor, teaching him some of the most important lessons of his journey.

During the two-year timeskip, Luffy spent a year and a half training under Rayleigh, learning and mastering the fundamentals of Haki. It was also during this period that he learned how to incorporate Haki into his Devil Fruit abilities, leading to the creation of Gear 4 and its various forms. With this, Rayleigh undoubtedly became the most important teacher in Luffy’s life, teaching him how to survive in the New World in ways no one else could. That alone makes Rayleigh one of Luffy’s most important mentors.

1) Scopper Gaban

Image courtesy of Shueisha

With Luffy having achieved Gear 5 and become almost indestructible, it seemed that he had reached the peak of his growth. However, Elbaph proved that there is still room for him to evolve, particularly in mastering Conqueror’s Haki, as the God’s Knights demonstrated that they cannot be defeated through ordinary Haki or attacks. The one imparting this lesson is Scopper Gaban, the left-hand man of the Pirate King, who has taken on the role of guiding Luffy and his crew.

From the beginning, Gaban has emerged as a teacher, first testing whether Luffy and Zoro were capable of handling Loki. When the God’s Knights arrived, he taught them that mastering Conqueror’s Haki is essential to defeating their greatest enemies. In the recent chapters, he has also been advising Luffy on what it truly means to become the Pirate King, emerging as the perfect final teacher before Luffy reaches the pinnacle of his journey. All three of these figures have had a profound impact on Luffy’s growth, but Gaban may surpass them all, as he even appears willing to sacrifice himself to save Luffy’s life, imparting yet another invaluable lesson. That makes Gaban potentially Luffy’s final and most vital mentor in One Piece.