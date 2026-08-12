Critically Acclaimed Shonen Jump Creator Breaks Silence on Frequent Hiatuses

Among the many acclaimed Shonen Jump action manga, World Trigger is one such series that blends a unique sci-fi setting with tactical power play rather than overhyped battle scenes. Written and illustrated by Daisuke Ashihara, the beloved series began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2013. However, the manga had to transition to Jump Square in 2018, following its return from a two-year-long hiatus in 2013. One of the reasons why the series never reached the height of popularity it deserved was that it remained under-discussed due to the frequent hiatuses.

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However, the series caused quite a lot of buzz in December last year when a reboot anime was confirmed by Toei Animation, the studio responsible for the anime since its debut in 2014. Additionally, the anime concluded its third season in January 2022, but even now a fourth season hasn’t been confirmed. Meanwhile, the manga often has to go on a hiatus due to Ashihara’s poor health. Following a one-month-long break in July this year, the manga returned in August along with an apology from Ashihara.

World Trigger Creator Apologizes For The Hiatuses

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Along with a new issue of most Shonen Jump magazines, the creator shares notes for fans who buy them. These notes are added in the magazine that is distributed only in Japan, but they’re not included in the chapters that are available for international fans. However, Viz Media has a dedicated section called Mangaka Musings to share such comments with fans, which includes notes from Weekly Shonen Jump and even Jump Square creators.

In the latest update, Ashihara shared, “I’m sorry I keep taking months off, but next month’s break was preplanned. I’ll be working on finalizing the latest graphic novel.”

Although fans have rarely ever complained about the hiatuses, Ashihara apologizes for taking breaks more often than usual. However, he also confirms that the latest break was preplanned since he will be working on finalizing the manga. This doesn’t mean the manga is in its final stretch, since it takes months or even years for creators to work on the final arc and the conclusion. However, the update simply confirms that Ashihara will soon begin working on how to end the series.

World Trigger’s Anime Reboot Will Be Released Before Season 4

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Despite having unique world-building and a captivating storyline, the series is not considered a mainstream hit, likely because of the subpar quality of the anime adaptation in the first season. However, the reboot will only retell the events that took place in the first season entirely. The anime initially debuted as a long-running series and released 73 episodes from 2014 to 2016. It adapted the manga up until the B-Rank Wars Arc, which spanned a total of 120 chapters.

So far, there has been no confirmation that the overall anime will receive a remake. As of Season 3, the anime has almost adapted the entire second part of the B-Rank Wars Arc, leaving the Away Mission Test Arc to be adapted next. Over the years, the manga has accumulated enough chapters for the studio to work on another season, but the production might be pushed back due to the reboot.