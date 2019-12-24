Boruto Writer Comments on Anime’s Next Character Debut

In a matter of days, the Christmas holiday will be over, but there is more to celebrate. It will not be long before the New Year is here, and the weekend will bring a special gift. After all, a new episode of Boruto is on the way, and the writer of the series’ manga is commenting on a certain introduction the episode will make.

For those who don’t know, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ended its latest arc, and the time-travel story was met with praise by many. With the anime preparing to adapt its first manga arc, Boruto needs to cushion time to get its affairs in order, and it seems like Ukyou Kodachi took that space to make a dream of theirs come true.

Taking to Twitter, the writer shared an article with followers about the next episode of Boruto. It was there the writer opened up about his involvement with the story and its brand-new character.

“A samurai appears,” Kodachi tweeted. “Since I always wanted to do this, I shared the idea for the anime and said, ‘Come on! That’s interesting!’”

As you can see, the writer of Boruto has been eager to bring in such a character for some time. The manga has a not been able to fit it in due to tight pacing, but the anime gives Kodachi the space to make such an introduction. After all, Team 15 needs a new member after Summer decides to pursue a different type of shinobi work. Kodachi will get to introduce fans to Kurogane Tsubaaki shortly, and fans are curious to see what the Iron Country samurai is really like.

