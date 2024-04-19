Naruto Cliffhanger Teases Boruto's Karma Problem

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has started to set the stage for the real main conflict of the sequel manga series, and the newest chapter is setting up Boruto Uzumaki's new problem with the Karma mark! Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has picked up three years after the events of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and the chapters released thus far have revealed just how much stronger Boruto has become since he's been forced out of the Hidden Leaf Village. But while it's been made clear that he's not a lot more powerful than he was before, it seems Boruto also carries a significant weakness.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been setting up the active Ten Tails as the next major foes, all the while Kawaki himself has yet to have a full confrontation with Boruto once more as of the sequel series. This changed with the newest chapter of the sequel manga as Boruto and Kawaki saw each other again, and it was here that Kawaki realized how much lacking he was in comparison to Boruto. But when Kawaki used his Karma seal abilities, it was also revealed that Boruto doesn't seem to have as much control over his own.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Naruto: Boruto's Lack of Karma Control Explained

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 9 brings Kawaki back into the fight after he's been tossed around for the first few chapters of the sequel manga, and Boruto also returns to the Hidden Leaf Village when the Ten Tails start making their move on Himawari. Despite that trouble, Kawaki decides to head over to Boruto first to settle their grudge, and Boruto pretty much instantly defeats him thanks to how much stronger he has gotten through his few years of training.

It's then Kawaki starts to activate his Karma to compensate, and doing so it resonates with Boruto's own. Boruto, however, has much less control over Karma than Kawaki does as and actively tries to hold it back to leep himself from going out of control. We've seen in the past how Boruto can be when the Karma takes over him completely, and it's probably even more dangerous now that Boruto's gotten stronger.

It takes putting some distance between them to calm it down, but it's now revealed that Boruto's going to have a tough time against Kawaki should Kawaki use his Karma (which he almost immediately will). Which is only the first of many of his problems to come in the sequel.