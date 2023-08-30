New BTS Proof Album Funko Pops Unveiled

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The South Korean group BTS has legions of fans all over the world, and now those have a new wave of Funko Pops to collect. The lineup is inspired by the "Door" concept photos from their 2022 anthology album Proof, which were designed to represent the moment when BTS paved their own way. Their looks and poses from the group photo are perfectly replicated by Funko for these new Pops, and you can get your pre-orders in for the entire set listed below here at Entertainment Earth. We also expect them here at Hot Topic and here on Amazon soon.

BTS Proof Funko Pop – J Hope

BTS Proof Funko Pop – Jimin

BTS Proof Funko Pop – Jin

BTS Proof Funko Pop – Jungkook

BTS Proof Funko Pop – RM

BTS Proof Funko Pop – V

BTS Proof Funko Pop – Suga

BTS Proof Funko Pop Keychains



The new wave of BTS Poof Funko Pops follows a collection that launched last year that was inspired by their 2021 release "Butter". You can find those Pops here at Entertainment Earth along with the earlier Dynamite figures. You can also score a 7-pack of the Butter figures as an exclusive set here at Walmart.