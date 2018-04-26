BTS Announces 2018 World Tour Dates

BTS dominated much of the K-pop scene last year with its release of Love Yourself: Her, and the group has no plans to squander 2018. With a new album on the way, the ever-growing group confirmed its plans for a world tour this year, and fans around the globe are buzzing about the packed schedule.

And, yes — BTS is finally heading to Europe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment announced its plans for a BTS World Tour this year. The event will kick off in Seoul, South Korea in August and run until October at the very least. You can check out the full list of dates below!

Seoul: August 25-26 at Olympic Stadium

Los Angeles: September 5-6, 8 at Staples Center

Oakland: September 12 at Oracle Arena

Fort Worth: September 15-16 at Forth Worth Convention Center

Hamilton: September 20, 22-23 at First Ontario Centre

Newark: September 28-29 at Prudential Center

Chicago: October 2-3 at United Center

London: October 9-10 at The 02 Arena

Amsterdam: October 13 at Ziggo Dome

Berlin: October 16-17 at Mercedes-Benz Arena

Paris: October 19-20 at Accorhotels Arena

So far, these are the only dates and locations set aside for BTS’ upcoming tour. However, Big Hit has hinted more dates are to come, so fans in South America, Africa, and Asia are crossing their fingers that those new stops will swing by them.

The new tour hopes to kick off another successful touring schedule for BTS once their new album, Love Yourself: Tear, goes live. BTS plans on debuting their first single from the album live at the Billboard Music Awards in May, so fans will want to be sure to tune into the televised event if they want to catch all things BTS. The band appeared at the Billboard Music Awards last year as they were nominated for Top Social Artist for the first time. BTS took home the award with a staggering number of votes, prompting a wave of interest to follow the band. The group solidified their US reputation after a historic performance at the American Music Awards, and BTS plans to keep their hype alive with a masterful stage at this year’s BBMAs.

Will you be trying to make one of these shows? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!