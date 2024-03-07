Bungo Stray Dogs Hypes 8th Anniversary With Big Projects

Bungo Stray Dogs has been a popular anime franchise since the series debuted as a manga in 2012. Not only did the series receive an anime adaptation, a light novel series, and spin-off stories, but it also received its own live-action adaptation prior to One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender. To help the anime celebrate its eighth anniversary, the anime franchise is unleashing several new events this year to honor the Studio BONES production.

Studio BONES might have adapted the story of the Armed Detective Agency, but the production house has handled some of the biggest movers and shakers in the anime world. BONES is responsible for the likes of My Hero Academia, Fullmetal Alchemist, Mob Psycho 100, and Soul Eater. Most recently, BONES stepped back into the anime originals business with its new futuristic story known as Metallic Rouge. While BONES has yet to confirm if a sixth season of Bungo Stray Dogs is in the works, there is plenty more material to adapt from the source material.

Celebrate The Armed Detective Agency's 8th Anniversary

On the official website for Bungo Stray Dogs' 8th Anniversary celebration, the festivities listed the following events taking place in Japan to honor the five-season series,

"1. "Eighth Anniversary Commemorative Memoirs with Animate International" (April 7, 2024 – April 6, 2025)

Throughout the anniversary period, physical and online Animate stores worldwide will be reprinting previous specially drawn seasonal illustrations to sell as commemorative memorial goods. These illustrations will include seasonal drawings for Halloween and New Year's, as well as several illustrations, including the first illustration of the "Gakuen Bungo Stray Dogs" series, now a customary April Fool's project.

2. "RED TOKYO TOWER Collaboration" (April 19 – May 26, 2024) – featuring the Sky Casino

3. Tobu Zoo Collaboration (July 13, 2024 onwards)

4. "First Avenue Tokyo Station B1 Event Space Ichiban Plaza & Hotel New Otani Collaboration" (August 9, 2024 onwards) – featuring a pop-up store with a wide selection of limited and pre-sales merchandise, fun projects, as well as hotel stays in concept rooms."

If you haven't checked out Bungo Stray Dogs, you can check out the first five seasons streaming on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the story of the Armed Detective Agency, "Kicked out of his orphanage and on the verge of starving to death, Nakajima Atsushi meets some strange men. One of them, Dazai Osamu, is a suicidal man attempting to drown himself in broad daylight. The other, bespectacled Kunikida Doppo, nervously stands by flipping through a notepad. Both are members of the "Armed Detective Agency" said to solve incidents that even the military and police won't touch. Atsushi ends up accompanying them on a mission to eliminate a man-eating tiger that's been terrorizing the population..."

