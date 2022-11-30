Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Sets Release Date With New Trailer

Bungo Stray Dogs is gearing up to make its big comeback to the world of anime with its now in the works fourth season, and fans have finally been given a full look at what to expect from Season 4 now that the release date has been set with a new trailer! Following the third season of the TV anime and Dead Apple debut feature film, it was announced that the series taking on Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa's original manga would be returning for a fourth season. It's been a year since the new season was announced, and now fans have finally been shown a full look at the new episodes.

Bungo Stray Dogs has announced that Season 4 of the anime will be releasing on January 4th in Japan, and that means it will be launching as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule that kicks off in just a few more weeks! To celebrate the release date, the anime has dropped the fullest trailer for the new episodes that tease a whole new king of conflict coming our way. You can check out the newest trailer for Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 below:

How to Watch Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4

Crunchyroll has previously announced that they have licensed Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 when it releases outside of Japan, but as of this writing have yet to reveal where it's going to fall within their major lineup for the Winter 2023 anime schedule. But that also means there's plenty of time to check out the first three seasons and Dead Apple feature film now also streaming with Crunchyroll as well. They tease the third season as such:

"The White Tiger and the Black Beast – Nakagawa Atsushi and Akutagawa Ryunosuke's fight against Francis F. brings an end to the great war against the Guild. Life goes on as normal in Yokoyama, thanks to the continued truce between the Armed Detective Agency and the Port Mafia, who, together, saved the city from ruin. But there are still rumors of Guild stragglers and other crime organizations making their way in from abroad. Meanwhile, Dazai Osamu had premonitions of another impending disaster. Lurking in the darkness is the Fyodor D., leader of pirate organization Rats in the House of the Dead, his dreadful plans on the verge of execution."

Are you excited for Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4's release next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!