Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Announced With First Poster

Bungo Stray Dogs has announced it will be returning for a fourth season with its first revealed key visual! The third season of Bungo Stray Dogs initially made its debut back in 2019, and although there are three seasons and a feature film currently available, many fans had been wondering whether or not the series would be returning for a fourth season someday. After a couple of years of silence, Bungo Stray Dogs surprisingly announced that it would be returning for a fourth season and it’s now in production with much of the same staff as before.

Bungo Stray Dogs‘ official website has confirmed that Season 4 of the series is now in production, but has unfortunately yet to reveal when fans can expect to see the new episodes. To tease what’s to come from the new set of enemies in the fourth season, Season 4 has debuted its first poster illustrated by returning character designer and chief animation director, Nobuhiro Arai. You can check it out from the series’ official Twitter account below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/bungosd_anime/status/1457301809949642754?s=20

Takuya Igarashi returns to direct the new season for studio Bones, Yoji Enokido returns to write and supervise the scripts, Nobuhiro Arai returns as character designer and chief animation director, and the first returning members of the cast confirmed to be returning are Yuto Uemura as Atsushi Nakajima, Mamoru Miyano as Osamu Dazai, Sumire Morohoshi as Kyoka Izumi, Kensho Ono as Ryunosuke Akutagawa, and Kisho Taniyama as Chuya Nakahara. If you wanted to catch up with Bungo Stray Dogs’ first three seasons and Dead Apple feature film, you can now find the anime streaming with Funimation and Crunchyroll.

Season 3 of the series is officially described as such, “The White Tiger and the Black Beast – Nakagawa Atsushi and Akutagawa Ryunosuke’s fight against Francis F. brings an end to the great war against the Guild. Life goes on as normal in Yokoyama, thanks to the continued truce between the Armed Detective Agency and the Port Mafia, who, together, saved the city from ruin. But there are still rumors of Guild stragglers and other crime organizations making their way in from abroad. Meanwhile, Dazai Osamu had premonitions of another impending disaster. Lurking in the darkness is the Fyodor D., leader of pirate organization Rats in the House of the Dead, his dreadful plans on the verge of execution.”

What do you think of Bungo Stray Dogs making a comeback for Season 4? What are you hoping to see in the new season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!