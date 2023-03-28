Disney+ Announces Major Anime Simulcast

Disney+ and Hulu are getting a major new anime in the Spring 2023 anime schedule as they have announced that a simulcast for Heavenly Delusion is on the way! Disney and Kodansha recently united for a huge new partnership that will make Disney+ internationally (and Hulu in the United States) the exclusive streaming home for each of Kodansha's new anime adaptations for the foreseeable future. Fans have already seen the results of this effort with seasonal releases such as Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Arc, and now a new anime has been announced for worldwide streaming later this Spring as fans were anxious about checking it out as soon as it hits.

Reuben Lack, senior manager for English dubbing for Disney, took to Twitter to share the announcement that the Heavenly Delusion anime will be simulcast with Disney+ in international territories (and on Hulu in the United States) when the anime makes its premiere in Japan on April 1st. The English dub release will be following at a later date, but a simulcast confirmation goes quite a long way for fans worried that they would have had to wait the Heavenly Delusion anime's full worldwide debut.

(Photo: Production I.G.)

How to Watch Heavenly Delusion

The Heavenly Delusion anime release date has been set for April 1st, and will be streaming with Hulu in the United States and Disney+ internationally. Hirotaka Mori will be directing the Heavenly Delusion anime for Production I.G. with Makoto Fukami handling the scripts, Utsushita handling the character designs, and kensuke ushio composing the music,. As for what to expect from the series, Denpa has licensed the Heavenly Delusion manga for an official English release and teases the series as such:

"Within the safety of the walls, youths are raised in a nursery-style setting by robots. While life there may appear stale on the surface, the children are full of potential and curiosity. In many ways it is like a slice of heaven. The outside world is a hell-scape. It is almost entirely void of anything mechanical and is now inhabited by bizarre, yet powerful super-natural beings. Maru, with the aid of Kiruko, is out there crisscrossing what was once Tokyo for heaven. But after searching for so long, maybe heaven is more of an untenable dream than a potential reality."

Are you excited to see the Heavenly Delusion anime when it kicks off its run this April? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

