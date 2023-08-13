Will Burn the Witch Season 2 Drop Anytime Soon?

It has been years since Burn the Witch dropped any new content, but creator Tite Kubo may revive it sooner than we thought.

Bleach is rolling through its new season, and the team at Studio Pierrot is pulling all the stops. After bringing Thousand-Year Blood War to TV last summer, Ichigo Kurosaki returned to the screen with cour two last month. This means series creator Tite Kubo has been busy, but he is keeping up his creative work. And now, a new rumor has fans wondering if Kubo is about to bring Burn the Witch back to life.

The update comes from Bleach fan pages in the wake of the anime's latest episode. Over the weekend, we saw Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War make its return with a new episode, and it was there Byakuya and Rukia unleashed their Bankai. The update had fans going wild online, and their buzz only increased after rumors cropped up about Burn the Witch.

If these new rumors are true, then Kubo is planning an imminent return for Burn the Witch. The series, which is part of the Bleach Universe, is expected to return to print after Thousand-Year Blood War wraps its second cour. Reports suggest Burn the Witch will make a manga comeback before moving to TV with any new anime updates. But of course, no official confirmations have gone live about Burn the Witch's return.

We do know Kubo is working on Burn the Witch, however. The artist informed fans he would continue to work on Burn the Witch shortly after its launch in late 2020. Studio Colorido went on to adapt Burn the Witch with an anime in October 2020. Since these projects were released, all eyes have been on Burn the Witch's future. So if this new rumor carries weight, then we may be reunited with Noel and Ninny ASAP.

If you are not familiar with Burn the Witch, you can read up on the series below thanks to its official synopsis: "Behind the world, you think you know lies a land of magic and fairy tales-but Reverse London isn't the pretty picture that's painted in children's books. Fairy tales have teeth, and the dedicated agents of Wing Bind are the only thing standing between you and the real story.

Ninni Spangcole and Noel Niihashi are Wing Bind agents, and they aren't serving out of the goodness of their hearts-they want achievement points and cold, hard credit in their bank accounts. But instead of getting a prime assignment with lots of gold and glory, they get stuck with babysitting duty. Before they can get used to the boredom, Ninni and Noel find themselves on the run with a fugitive who's like catnip for dragons. Will they manage to pull off a happy ending, or has their story just been cursed?"

What do you think of this new report about Burn the Witch? Do you think Kubo's new series is planning a comeback? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!