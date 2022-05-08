Burn the Witch Releases Special Poster for New Anniversary

✖

Burn The Witch is celebrating a special new anniversary and has released a new poster to celebrate! Studio Colorido is quickly becoming one of the most notable anime studios of this generation as the studio has been steadily putting out major feature films that have struck a chord with fans in one way or the other. Teaming up with Netflix for the foreseeable future, it's likely that this trend is certainly going to continue with the studio's bright future. Commemorating the start of this new era is actually the tenth anniversary for the studio overall, and all those involved with their projects are celebrating in some cool ways.

Studio Colorido is now celebrating its 10th Anniversary, and the creators involved with many of their projects are celebrating the major milestone in some fun new ways. This includes the feature film adaptation of Tite Kubo's recently launched limited manga series, Burn The Witch, which debuted across theaters in Japan back in 2020. To help celebrate the special anniversary for the studio, Burn The Witch director Tatsuro Kawano shared a special new visual featuring Ninny Spangcole, Noel Niihashi, and Balgo Parks as seen during the movie. You can check it out below:

Burn The Witch's future is just as bright as Studio Colorido's too. While there has yet to be any word on a potential anime follow up for the series yet, the original limited manga will be continuing with a "Season 2" some time in the future. Kubo has yet to update fans on when the new chapters will hit, but with its connections to Bleach and Bleach itself returning for new manga and anime, it might not be too long before we get to see its titular witches in action again. If you wanted to check out Burn The Witch for yourself, you can now find the film (separated into three episodes for its international release) now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They hype Burn The Witch as such, "Historically 72% of all the deaths in London are related to dragons, fantastical beings invisible to the majority of the people. While unknown to most, some people have been standing up to these dragons. Only inhabitants of Reverse London who live in the hidden "reverse" side of London can see the dragons. The protagonists of the story are witch duo Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole. They are protection agents for Wing Bind. Their mission is to protect and manage the dragons within London on behalf of the people."

