Cartoon Network to Co-Produce Original Anime with Warner Bros Animation

Anime is becoming more and more popular these days, and its impact is being felt keenly in the United States. As shows like Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia dominate streaming, it was only a matter of time until cable networks got in on the trend. That is why Cartoon Network wants to spearhead its own productions, and it will be doing so in conjunction with Warner Bros. Animation shortly.

According to Cartoon Brew, the two brands are teaming up in an effort to produce their own anime. Jason DeMarco, an executive at Adult Swim and Toonami co-creator, will head up the project. Brought in as a senior vice president, DeMarco will be tasked with heading up anime titles for these media juggernauts.

For those who have been keeping score, they will know DeMarco's first project will be a high-profile one. The exec has brought together a team to make an anime Lord of the Rings film with New Line Cinema. Kenji Kamiyama is set to direct the movie, and this Middle Earth feature will be set long before Peter Jackson's original trilogy ever came to life.

"I got into this business because I love action cartoons and storytelling," DeMarco said in a new statement. "Being able to work in anime and action development, two areas of animation I care about deeply is a dream come true. I can’t wait to bring everything I’ve learned from Toonami and Adult Swim to our animation studios.”

Also uh guys? When they say "anime" here they mean anime as in "created and produced in Japan." Not "anime-esque" as in Avatar or Castlevania, although I'm interested in that sort of production too. But I'm definitely making a bunch of ANIME. IN case there's any doubt. ;) — SPIRAL CURSE DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) August 10, 2021

At this point, there are no firm plans for what sort of projects this partnership will foster, but fans are eager to see what happens. DeMarco has confirmed that these companies are investing in anime from Japan, so work will be coordinated with overseas studios. This means the brands are about to dive into all of anime's nuances, and DeMarco says he is ready to hit the ground running with content.

