Castlevania Cosplay Bites Down Into Season Four's Alucard

Castlevania's fourth season has come and gone, bringing to an end the story of Trevor Belmont, Sypha, and the son of Dracula, but one fan has honored Alucard with a striking interpretation of the half-human, half-vampire. Following the season two finale that saw the vampire slayer's actually managing to defeat, and kill, the lord of the vampires, the subsequent two seasons in the Netflix series have followed the protagonists attempting to stop the resurrection of Dracula while also battling against scores of new creatures of the night that are threatening humanity every time the sun sets.

While the story of Alucard, Trevor, and Sypha might be finished on Netflix, the latest announcement during Geeked Week had Powerhouse Animation announcing that a new spin-off series was being produced to continue the story of Castlevania. The next series will be following the adventures of Trevor Belmont and Maria during the French Revolution, seemingly adapting the events that took place during the Castlevania games of Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night. Luckily for viewers, Alucard has immortality at its side and is most likely set to reappear in the upcoming spin-off series, though the son of Dracula might be a tad different when it comes to his character with hundreds of years passing between series.

Instagram Cosplayer Taryn Cosplay shared this spot-on take on Alucard, a fan-favorite character in the lore of Castlevania, from the fourth season of the popular Netflix series that has easily become of the most popular television programs on the streaming service:

Alucard has always been a conflicted character, attempting to struggle between his human and vampiristic natures, which was most apparent during the third season of the anime. Living in his father's castle, Season Four saw him encountering a town of villagers attempting to survive with a steady stream of assaults by creatures of the night. With the finale of the series giving Alucard something of a happy ending, it will definitely be interesting to see how he has changed should he return in the upcoming spin-off series.

What do you think of this take on the son of Dracula? Do you expect that Alucard will return in the next series of Castlevania?