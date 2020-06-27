Castlevania Cosplay Summons Seductive Alucard

Castlevania has been a mega-hit on the streaming service of Netflix, with the anime creating a series that follows the video game franchise featuring the Belmont Clan attempting to take down the vampire king himself, Dracula, and one fan has honored an ally to the Belmonts with some seductive cosplay of the son of Dracula, Alucard. In the third season of Castlevania, Alucard himself struggles with the idea that is slowly transforming into the same kind of monster that his father was, and with the fourth season already confirmed, we're looking forward to seeing where the vampire/human hybrid will go in the future!

Alucard has been an instrumental part of the triumvirate of vampire slayers, perhaps being the most important character in delivering the death blow on his own father, killing Dracula and leaving the world a very different place at the end of season two. In season three, Alucard is living in the castle of his deceased father and seemingly slowly going insane from his loneliness, even going so far as to create tiny replicas of both Trevor and Sypha. As he gains two students that are looking to learn his vampire killing expertise, as well as the magic that he holds within himself, their eventual betrayal causes him to move even closer to following in the footsteps of his father.

Instagram Cosplayer Alice Yuric shared this impressive Alucard Cosplay that is able to bring a life-like son of Dracula to life, following the tragic events that took place for the character in Season Three, and before the future tragic events of season four:

Alucard himself is easily one of the most popular protagonists of Castlevania, being the hero of what is considered by many to be the best game in the franchise in Castlevania: Symphony of Darkness.

