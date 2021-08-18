Castlevania Cosplay Sinks Its Teeth Into The Lord of the Vampires, Dracula

✖

Castlevania's animated series might have come to an end earlier this year with the arrival of its fourth season, but Powerhouse Animation is currently working on a brand new series that will take place generations after the original adventures of Trevor Belmont, Sypha, and Alucard. With the final episode of the first series showing us that Vlad Tepes is not as dead as we all had originally thought, it seems that Dracula's return is only a matter of time when the series returns and follows the storyline that was first established in the Castlevania video game, Rondo of Blood.

In the series finale of Castlevania, Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard fought against Death itself, pitting their strength against not only the Grim Reaper, but also an army of vampires that were attempting to bring back the lord of the vampires. While Trevor Belmont was able to survive his encounter with death, it seems that he was unsuccessful in stopping the resurrection of Dracula and his partner, Lisa. Luckily for mankind, it seems that Vlad no longer is holding a grudge against humanity, as both himself and Lisa are simply attempting to live a quiet life, which is sure to change just in time for the next series that will take place hundreds of years after this first series.

Instagram Cosplayer Cosplay Matt shared this impeccable take on the lord of the supernatural who was killed in the second season of Netflix's Castlevania, but remained an ever-present shadow in the adventures of Trevor and his fellow vampire slayers as numerous forces attempted to bring him back from the grave:

No release date has yet been revealed as to when the next chapter in Castlevania's animated series will arrive, but there are plenty of different story paths for the series to take involving Richter Belmont and Maria, the two vampire slayers confirmed for the upcoming episodes. Though the series might be leaving Trevor and Sypha behind, there is the opportunity to inject Alucard back into the world of the animated series, as the video games saw the son of Dracula play a major role in a number of these games.

What do you think of this take on the lord of the vampires? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Belmont Clan.