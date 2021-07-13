Castlevania Director Praises OP Following an Animation Blowout

✖

One Piece has been turning a lot of heads thanks to the new animation style that has been implemented for the story of the Wano Arc, with the Straw Hat Pirates and their enemies never looking better, and the director of Netflix's Castlevania has praised the recent episode via social media. With the story of Trevor Belmont and his vampire slaying friends becoming one of the most popular original animated series on the streaming service, the Powerhouse Animation director definitely gives Eiichiro Oda's anime adaptation some high praise with the stellar animation of its latest episode being highlighted.

As One Piece approaches its one-thousandth episode in the anime series, a fan-favorite director has emerged in Megumi Ishitani, whose skills have elevated the series, according to many fans, to look closer to movie-level quality than that of a weekly series. With the latest installment assembling both the Beast Pirates and the resistance fighters of Wano, it's clear that the War for Wano Arc, which is still continuing in the pages of One Piece's manga, is sure to be not only one of the most action-packed battles of the series to date but also one of the best animated if the quality holds true to what we've seen these past few episodes.

Samuel Deets, a director at Powerhouse Animation who was instrumental in bringing Netflix's Castlevania series to life, shared his praise for the animation used in the latest installment of One Piece, questioning how on Earth the Shonen series has been able to maintain the insane quality on a weekly schedule:

It's incredible how great One Piece looks these days, I don't know how the hell they're getting this kind of film-quality stuff in a weekly show! 🤯 https://t.co/UPWDSn2TT4 — Samuel Deats (@SamuelDeats) July 11, 2021

While many fans were despondent when it was originally announced that Castlevania would be ending its stellar run on Netflix with its fourth season, the creative minds at Powerhouse Animation were able to placate many with the reveal that the franchise would be returning with a new animated series that decided to follow a new Belmont who would slay vampires hundreds of years following the events of the animated series. Introducing both Richter Belmont and Maria to Netflix, two popular video game characters that originally appeared in Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, Netflix is all-in on the Belmont Clan.

