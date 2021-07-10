One Piece Debuts New Eyecatchers for the War on Onigashima

✖

One Piece has debuted stunning new eye-catchers for the War on Onigashima! One Piece's anime has undergone some major changes in the latest string of episodes as with the end of the massive Oden Flashback sub arc, the attention of the series has turned ahead to Onigashima. While Luffy and the rebel forces are still figuring out how to actually leave Wano's shores and get to the island itself, the anime has begun preparing for just that with a number of major updates to the opening theme sequence to reflect what's to come.

As Luffy and the Straw Hat crew have finally brought their full line up together at last with the addition of Jinbe in the newest episode (which actually brought yet another update to the opening theme sequence), the anime is getting ready to kick off the raid (and thus war) on Onigashima in full. These changes have been reflected little by little, however, as one such change saw an update to the eyecatchers for each episode's commercial break as well. Check them out below:

Toei Animation even revealed the key change in the opening and eyecatcher as Jinbe is now a full fledged member of the Straw Hat crew line up:

All ten Straw Hat Pirates now accounted for in the Opening and new Eyecatcher for One Piece! pic.twitter.com/5oISEboVdW — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) July 7, 2021

These changes to the anime are really only the first of many as the series is about to get into its huge fight yet as Luffy and the rebel forces make their way to Onigashima itself. This island houses not only Kaido and his main Beasts Pirates forces, but also Orochi, and even Big Mom as well. It's the huge party the Akazaya Nine have been preparing to crash for the entire arc thus far and have been waiting 20 years of their lives to face.

It's going to be the biggest fight for the anime yet, and it's all going to start off with the next episode. Considering how much the anime has impressed with its take on the Wano arc so far, there's still so much to look forward to from what's to come. But what do you think of these updates to the anime? Excited to see what comes next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!