Castlevania Fans Can't Wait For Netflix's New Animated Series

During Netflix's Geeked Week, the streaming service surprised many fans when Powerhouse Animation announced that it would be diving back into the world of Castlevania with a brand new series, and those who have followed the animated series' take on the Belmont Clan are dying to dive back in. With the new series taking place during the French Revolution, the protagonists will be Richter Belmont and Maria, which were prominent in the video game of Castlevania: Rondo of Blood. With their paths crossing with Alucard in the games, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see him return to the show.

