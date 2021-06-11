Castlevania Fans Can't Wait For Netflix's New Animated Series
During Netflix's Geeked Week, the streaming service surprised many fans when Powerhouse Animation announced that it would be diving back into the world of Castlevania with a brand new series, and those who have followed the animated series' take on the Belmont Clan are dying to dive back in. With the new series taking place during the French Revolution, the protagonists will be Richter Belmont and Maria, which were prominent in the video game of Castlevania: Rondo of Blood. With their paths crossing with Alucard in the games, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see him return to the show.
Are you hyped for the arrival of Castlevania's new series? What characters do you hope will appear in this new series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the vampire-slaying Belmont Clan.
We're Traveling To France
looking forward to the new castlevania that is apparently french now pic.twitter.com/gCtrmfdJoS— Tomotomi (@tomolikestoeat) June 11, 2021
Alucard Stans Are Out In Force
OMG YEEEEESSS pic.twitter.com/HGUxtJBTJb— thea the dilf hunter 🩸 (@sorrowground) June 11, 2021
Let's Go Indeed
LET'S GO BELMONTS pic.twitter.com/mi4ViVZFs7— thea the dilf hunter 🩸 (@sorrowground) June 11, 2021
Let The Screaming Commence
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA— daily trevor ⚔️ (@belmontdaily) June 11, 2021
Richter, Star of Smash
The Longest Yeah Boy Is Required
Hearts For All
A Miserable Pile Of Secrets
YES pic.twitter.com/ashUe34h1w— ⃝rkan (@orgeezuz) June 11, 2021
Oooohhh Yeah
