Netflix's Castlevania Producer Talks Bringing Season 3's Climax to Life

Castlevania Season Three saw the trio of vampire hunters in Trevor Belmont, Sypha, and Alucard dealing with their own internal, and external, struggles in a world without Dracula, but as was the case in previous episodes, everything came to a head in the action packed finale of the third season and a website had the opportunity to dig into the mind of Executive Producer Kevin Kolde to see how it happened. Quickly following the debut of season three on Netflix, the fourth season was confirmed and fans are chomping at the bit to once again enter the anime based on the popular video game franchise based on how the finale played everything out.

While Alucard was dealing with the betrayal of his new students, Isaac was amassing an army of demons to unleash upon humanity, and Carmilla and her sisters were looking to turn humanity into their own personal cattle, Trevor, Sypha, and Saint Germain were attempting to stop a Dracula worshipping cult from resurrecting their deceased lord as well as open the gates of hell.

(Photo: Powerhouse)

The website of Animation World Network took the opportunity to chat with the Executive Producer of the popular animated series, discussing the work that went into creating the finale for the third season of Castlevania:

“When we got the script for episode nine, which had a lot of explosive action and delved into sensitive topics we hadn’t seen in the series before, we knew right away that it was going to be a challenge. There was a lot of back and forth figuring out how to edit back and forth between four different storylines that were going on simultaneously. It was a lot of trial and error to get that right."

"In that episode, you can see how our whole team came together, when all the winged creatures fly out of the priory, that wasn’t in the script; that was a decision made by Sam and Adam and it looked great. The same is true with the giant ball of floating humans you see Isaac fighting off; that was not in the script. That was another Sam and Adam contribution to Warren’s vision. It was a weird situation, but I think our animators and storyboarders really loved that challenge.”

