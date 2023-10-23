Castlevania: Nocturne Cosplay Highlights Annette

Castlevania: Nocturne kicked off its new anime run with Netflix last month, and now one of its leading characters, Annette, is jumping off the screen with an awesome cosplay! Castlevania: Nocturne expanded the Castlevania Universe with Netflix in a brand new series set 300 years after the events of the four season anime that came before, and it introduced fans to a new wave of characters who are stuck in their own intense battles against some of the most fearsome vampire foes yet. Each of its new heroes also came with their own complications as this battle has a lot more layers to it than the first go around.

Castlevania: Nocturne introduced Annette to the series as a new ally to Richter Belmont (that didn't exactly see eye to eye with him because of how he handled confronting his fears until towards the end of the first season), and she quickly became one of the biggest draws of the series as a whole. Now Annette has come to life in a whole way as artist @jaharajayde on Instagram has tapped into the Castlevania hero with some perfectly magical cosplay! Check it out:

What's Next for Castlevania: Nocturne

Castlevania: Nocturne ended the first season of its run leaving Annette and the rest of the fighters on a pretty huge cliffhanger, so thankfully it was soon announced that the series has a Season 2 in the works. Netflix has confirmed that Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 is now in production, and will feature a returning staff and cast from the first season. There is currently no release window or date set for the next season yet, but you can check out Castlevania: Nocturne's eight episode run with Netflix.

Netflix teases the first season of Castlevania: Nocturne as such, "France, 1792 – the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to 'eat the sun' and unleash an army of vampires and night creatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance."

How did you like Annette in Castlevania: Nocturne? What are you hoping to see from her and the rest of the returning characters in Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!