Castlevania: Nocturne Highlights Its Villain With New Poster

Castlevania: Nocturne will be moving the Castlevania Universe into a new era in just a few more days with Netflix, and Castlevania: Nocturne is highlighting one of the major villains of the new series with a cool new poster! When the first Castlevania series came to an end following its four season run, it was quickly announced by Netflix that the franchise would continue with a brand new series following a new set of characters. Inspired by the Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night Castlevania video games, this next series will be following the next Belmont descendent, Richter.

With this new Belmont comes a brand new supporting cast with the likes of Maria Renard and Annette, and it also comes with their fair share of new enemies such as Olrox, who is teased by Netflix to be "powerful, seductive, and plays by his own rule. He's an Aztec vampire, and believes in vengeance as much as justice." You can take a closer look at Castlevania: Nocturne's Olrox below with a cool character poster as we get closer to the series' full premiere!

He's powerful, seductive, and plays by his own rule. He's an Aztec vampire, and believes in vengeance as much as justice. His name is Olrox.



Castlevania: Nocturne premieres September 28, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/7ulHCUkdfX — Castlevania: Nocturne (@Castlevania) September 21, 2023

When to Watch Castlevania: Nocturne

Castlevania: Nocturne is currently set to debut with Netflix on September 28th, but for fans who can't wait to see the new anime, the series is actually going to have an early digital premiere of its first three episodes on September 27th. This will be the main draw of Netflix's upcoming DROP 01 event, and will also feature new reveals and announcements for Netflix's other animated projects now in the works along with the premiere of these first few episodes.

As for what fans can hope to see in next Castlevania Universe series, Netflix teases Castlevania: Nocturne as such, "France, 1792 – the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to 'eat the sun' and unleash an army of vampires and nightcreatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance."

