Castlevania Season 4 Trailer Released

Castlevania is one of the biggest shows on Netflix, and the original series is ready to make its last hurrah. It was announced this year that the Netflix original anime will end with its fourth season, and it promises to bring out a spectacular finale. Now, we have gotten our first look at the final season, and Castlevania is making good on its bold promise.

Not long ago, Netflix posted its first trailer for season four of Castlevania. The clip can be found above as it shows our favorite heroes preparing for their last stand against Dracula, and the battle will be a bloody one.

For those curious about Castlevania, the show is based on the iconic video game series by Konami. Its supernatural aesthetic inspired writer Warren Ellis to elevate the story to a new level with Netflix on board. As for the show, the series has confirmed season four will go public on May 13, 2021. The season will be the last, but statements from the crew of Castlevania tease there are spin-off series being pitched at large. This legacy is hardly surprising given how popular the show has been with Netflix audiences. Castlevania helped launch Netflix's catalog of original anime series, and it gave the company confidence in ordering adaptations for Devil May Cry, Assassin's Creed, and more.

If you want to know more about Castlevania's anime run, you can find seasons one through three on Netflix now. The series was developed by Adi Shankar for the streaming service with animation from Powerhouse Animation. You can find the show's official synopsis below:

"A vampire hunter fights to save a besieged city from an army of otherworldly creatures controlled by Dracula. ... Luckily, Trevor Belmont, last survivor of the Belmont clan, a disgraced family known for hunting all kinds of monsters, is still in town and agrees to take the fight to the lord of vampires."

