Castlevania: Video Game Stories Dying To Be Adapted For Netflix

Castlevania is set to launch its fourth and final season of the Netflix anime next month, bringing to a close the current story of Trevor Belmont, Sypha, and Alucard, but even though the series might come to a close, the creators behind the show have already stated that they would be willing to explore the universe with a new adventure. Luckily, there are plenty of Castlevania games that are primed to be adapted into an animated series and we wanted to share some of the best options for Powerhouse Animation and Netflix to dive into in the future.

The Original (Photo: Konami) The first Castlevania game landed on the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1986, introducing the world to the Belmont Clan and their eternal struggle against Dracula and his scores of creatures of the night. With the protagonist of the first entry in the series, Simon Belmont, being the son of Trevor and Sypha, there certainly would be a good reason to continue the story of the series with the two current slayers' offspring.

Symphony of the Night (Photo: Konami) Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is often thought of as one of the greatest entries in the video game franchise, focusing entirely on Alucard and his quest to not only stop his father's resurrection but discover the hidden horrors lurking in his castle. While the Netflix anime series has given us plenty of time to explore the son of Dracula's character, putting him front and center as the main protagonist certainly would turn a lot of heads as the half-human, half-vampire remains one of the most popular vampire slayers.

Lords of Shadow (Photo: Konami) Castlevania: Lords of Shadow is one of the latest entries in the world of vampires, but is actually the earliest story of the Belmont Clan which follows the whip wielder who started it all in Gabriel Belmont. Lo and behold, Gabriel's journey actually transforms him into none other than the lord of the vampires himself, Count Dracula, which proves that the Belmont Clan has always had a tie to the creature of the night. The sequel to the original game even hurls Drac into the future, which would be juicy territory for the anime to explore.

Aria of Sorrow (Photo: Konami) Aria of Sorrow is an entry in the Castlevania series that doesn't follow a Belmont as its main protagonist, but rather, a mysterious young boy named Soma Cruz. The super-powered slayer happens to be set up as a vessel to bring Dracula back to life and takes place in the far future from the normal entries of the series, which could act as an amazing platform for Netflix to blend future tech with the creatures of the night that have populated the adventures of Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard.

Bloodlines (Photo: Konami ) Castlevania Bloodlines certainly has one of the most original stories in the franchise, following the niece of Dracula attempting to resurrect her uncle by starting World War I herself. While the story follows John Morris, a descendant of the Belmont Clan, it has a traditional environment that Castlevania is known for while throwing in some interesting story angles that might translate well into a new season of the Netflix anime.