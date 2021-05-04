Castlevania Season 4 Releases Bloody New Stills

✖

Castlevania has released bloody new stills for the upcoming premiere of the fourth and final season with Netflix! Following the end of the massively successful response to the third season of the series, Netflix quickly confirmed that a fourth season was already in the works. While there had been very little news since that initial announcement, Netflix surprised fans with a huge new wave of Castlevania materials. Not only did it confirm that Season 4 would be premiering later this month, but it also confirmed that this would be the final season of the series.

After the release of the first full trailer for Season 4 of the series and a teaser poster highlighting some of the new additions, weapons, and more coming in the final conflict, Netflix has released a series of bloody new stills for Castlevania Season 4 that further teases many of the moving parts and fights that are to come with this major climax of the series. You can check them out below:

you’ve been good this week, so here’s 8 brand new Castlevania photos from Season 4 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/l0knDNrB9q — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 4, 2021

Season 3 of the Netflix original anime series effectively set up the table for the final climax of the series, and these first stills tease the kind of bloody action that fans will be privy to when it finally premieres. Scheduled to release with Netflix on May 13th, Castlevania's fourth season has been confirmed to run for ten episodes in total. Netflix officially describes the final season as such, "Wallachia collapses into chaos as factions clash: some attempting to take control, others attempting to bring Dracula back from the dead. Nobody is who they seem, and nobody can be trusted. These are the end times."

This might be the final season of the series, but there's a hope that this will not be the end of the animated franchise as a whole. With lots of potential stories to explore from Konami's original video game franchise still on the table, and a reported interest in expanding this universe with a new series and cast, we could be seeing more! But that still remains to be seen as we'll be seeing how this series comes to an end soon enough.

