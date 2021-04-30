Castlevania Reveals Episode Order and Synopsis for Final Season

✖

Castlevania has released the synopsis for its fourth and final season with Netflix! Following the massive success of the third season of the series with fans, Netflix quickly confirmed that a fourth season would be on the way. Since its initial announcement last year, however, Netflix had been fairly quiet about what we could expect from the next phase of the original anime series. That was until earlier this month when it not only confirmed that Season 4 would be premiering this May, but also shocked fans with the confirmation that this would be the last season overall.

Now that Castlevania is heading towards its final season with Netflix, fans have been given a much better idea as to what to look forward to with not only the first trailer for the new season but the synopsis as well. It's not a lot to go on, but offers a pretty meaty tease as Netflix describes the final season as such, "Wallachia collapses into chaos as factions clash: some attempting to take control, others attempting to bring Dracula back from the dead. Nobody is who they seem, and nobody can be trusted. These are the end times."

Along with the synopsis for the fourth and final season, Netflix has confirmed that Season 4 of Castlevania will be running for ten episodes overall. This continues Season 3's trend of offering a full ten episode season, and this makes a lot of sense considering it's going to be the last outing for this version of the story. Because while this is the final season, it might not be the end of the franchise.

Netflix is reportedly looking into continuing the Castlevania original anime series with a new series exploring a new cast of characters, and given the wide variety of spin-offs and sequels featuring new generations of vampire hunters from Konami's original video game franchise, this would mean all kinds of new stories are potentially on the table.

Castlevania's fourth and final season will be streaming with Netflix on May 13th