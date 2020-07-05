Cells at Work Movie Drops New Trailer and Poster

After a successful first season run a couple of years ago, Cells at Work! will soon be returning with a vengeance with not only a second season of the anime, but a spin-off anime and theatrical special as well. The theatrical anime will actually be hitting Japan first as the official Twitter account for the series revealed a planned September 5th release. Along with the announcement of its official theatrical release date in Japan, the official Twitter account for the series debuted a new poster and trailer for Cells at Work! Return of the Strongest Enemy. A Huge Uproar in the Body's Bowels!

This new theatrical release will be adapting a story from Volume 5 of Akane Shimuzu's original Cells at Work! manga, and will be airing as part of the second season when it makes it debut in January 2021. Unfortunately, an English language release for either this special theatrical episode or the second season has yet to be confirmed as of this writing.

Coming to the theatrical special are new additions to the cast as well with Yuri Yoshida, Rie Takahashi, Natsumi Fujiwaea, and Yurika Kubo as Lactic Acid Bacteria characters with unique personalities of their own much like the other fan favorites in the series. What did you think of Cells at Work's first season? Excited to see the film as part of the second season? Excited to see new episodes of the series and its upcoming spin-off anime too? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.