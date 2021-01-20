Viral Cells at Work Cosplay Highlights Fan Favorite Code Black Newbie

✖

One Cells at Work! cosplay has gone viral for putting the spotlight on one of the fan favorite newbies from the new Cells at Work: Code Black spin-off anime! Following the successful debut of the first season of the series back in 2018, the Cells at Work franchise is back with a vengeance in the Winter 2021 wave of anime with not only a second season of the original series but the debut of a new spin-off anime adaptation of Shigemitsu Harada and Issei Hatsuyoshi's Cells at Work: Code Black airing simultaneously.

Code Black is a much darker take on Akane Shimizu's original series as it features a body that's much older, and much more damaged than seen in that first series. Along with the new body comes a new bunch of characters bringing a different look for each of the cells that fans had met the first time around. This includes the fan favorite new take on White Blood Cell, which artist @Takomayuyi has gone viral with fans on Twitter for bringing to life. Check it out below:

Although the cell character designs are markedly different than from the original series, and the tone is much more intense overall, they play the same roles. So if you have already experienced the first season of the original series, you'll be able to dive into the more intense spin-off without too many problems! Cells at Work's second season and Cells at Work: Code Black are now streaming new episodes with Funimation.

Funimation describes the new Code Black series as such, "A rookie Red Blood Cell has been bustling about, frantically making oxygen deliveries all around the body! But his workplace is on the brink of going Code Black!! Drinking, smoking, stress, sleep deprivation….struggling to survive a life not unlike the brutal corporate world, what must these overworked cells be thinking at the end of the day? This is a tale about the inside of your body…"

Have you checked out the new Code Black series yet? If so, how do you like it compared to the original Cells at Work anime? Will you be checking out both of them this Winter season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!