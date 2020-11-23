Cells at Work and Cells at Work: Code Black Drop New Trailers

✖

After wrapping its first season back in 2018, Cells at Work is coming back in a major way next year with both a second season and a new anime adapting a popular spin-off for the series. Now fans can get a fresh look at these upcoming releases with new trailers for Cells at Work's second season and the new spin-off, Cells at Work: Code Black. For fans who loved the anime adaptation of Akane Shimizu's Cells at Work, there's going to be a lot more thanks to the adaptation of the more intense spin-off based on Shigemitsu Harada and Issei Hatsuyoshiye's manga.

Making both of their debuts back to back in Japan on January 9th next year, fans have been treated to brand new trailers for both Cells at Work Season 2 and Cells at Work: Code Black. With the premiere of both of these series fast approaching, the official Twitter accounts for both anime dropped fresh looks at each one. First, here's the newest trailer for Cells at Work's highly anticipated second season:

Secondly, here's a new trailer for Cells at Work: Code Black. It's a more intense version of the franchise as it takes place within a body that's much older and much less taken care of than the original series. Meaning there will be different kinds of medical challenges across both series for fans interested in checking out both when they premiere next year:

Along with this new trailer, Cells at Work: Code Black shared a new poster for the series that you can check out below:

