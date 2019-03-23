‘Cells at Work!’ Season 2 Announced

Good news, fans of cute blood cells and other bodily odds and ends! Cells at Work!, the anime which provided an anthropomorphized take on things like platelets and more, is officially coming back for a second season. The anime's previous season concluded last year with a special in December, so this marks a relatively quick turnaround from anime conclusion to announcement.

The announcement today comes while AnimeJapan 2019 is ongoing in Tokyo, Japan. The vast majority of announcements over this weekend are likely to stem at least in part from that convention as a number of ongoing and new projects are expected to announce new information.

In addition to the Cells at Work! Season Two announcement, the anime also revealed a new poster and promotional video. More information on the upcoming Season Two, like its release date, is unclear at this time, but expected to be announced in the near future. You can check out the poster below:

The Season Two promotional video, which features many of the characters from the anime's first season, can be seen below:

The original 14 episodes, all of Season One and the special, are available to stream over at Crunchyroll, which describes the anime as such:

"This is a story about you. A tale about the inside of your body… According to a new study, the human body consists of approximately 37 trillion cells. These cells are hard at work every day within a world that is your body. From the oxygen carrying Red Blood Cells to the bacteria fighting White Blood Cells, Get to know the unsung heroes and the drama that unfolds inside of you!"

For those not familiar, Cells at Work! was first created by Akane Shimizu for Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in March 2015. The series has already gained much notoriety in such a short time for its anthropomorphic take on the human body and its inner workings. The anime adaptation of the series was produced by David Production and ran for 13 -- now 14 with the special -- episodes, concluding late last year.