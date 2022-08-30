Chainsaw Man Part 2 Proves Denji Never Changes in New Chapter
Chainsaw Man is back with a big new chapter, and the update has fans feeling better than they have in a while. It was not long ago the series got fans hyped over the Chainsaw Devil's return, and now there is even more to love. After all, part two just welcomed Denji back, and it seems the hero is still the exact same as he was when we met him.
As you can see below, Chainsaw Man chapter 103 has the fandom buzzing, and it is all thanks to Denji. The character makes his appearance at long last in part two this week, and it isn't behind a mask or his blades. Denji is present as his usual human self this time around, and he's just as cheeky as ever.
Not only does the chapter reintroduce Yoshida to Denji, but this comeback follows our lead as he dines on cake and shares his big plans. It turns out the high schooler wants nothing more than to be known as Chainsaw Man, but his secret identity might be the only thing keeping him alive these days. It will fall to Yoshida to keep Denji leashed as best he can, but if we know anything about the boy, it is that nobody can tame Denji... Makima learned that the hard way eventually, you know?
It Was Inevitable
Yoshida realizing Denji literally learned nothing after part 1 pic.twitter.com/H3xFFfwQGO— ROBERT CLOWNEY JR (@BigWilly_StyIe) August 30, 2022
Welcome to the Show
DENJI HIMSELF IS OFFICIALLY BACK EVERYONE pic.twitter.com/jldWUOBm0H— rosie (@asakurakii) August 30, 2022
We Missed This
love how denji ate the cake with his bare hands god i missed him so much >< pic.twitter.com/79w5bDM2hE— kai (@GOJOSDICC) August 30, 2022
Same as Ever
Denji has not changed one bit bro love him so much pic.twitter.com/0VNCS25We3— CHAINSAW MAN (@CSPerfectShot) August 30, 2022
Never Change
Denji has barely changed. I love it. pic.twitter.com/yhuOZbxVJT— Kumi (@D_Kumii) August 30, 2022
Simply Chaotic
DENJI TRYING TO GIVE HIS NUMBER OUT ON LIVE TELEVISION AS CHAINSAW MAN I CANT pic.twitter.com/9ma9AdTGHY— barbie (@angcIdevil) August 30, 2022
Laugh Or We'll Cry
Denji has absolutely learned nothing from Makima and thats absolutely hilarious pic.twitter.com/CfUFsqoaqt— kremit || Commissions Full (@krembeni) August 30, 2022
Poor Yoshida...
DENJI DOESN'T EVEN KNOW WHO YOSHIDA IS I'MSJSKSKKSSKKSKS pic.twitter.com/0Rtb0ZEGVT— aki revival believer (@akinthell) August 30, 2022